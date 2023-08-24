Sign up
Photo 3323
Smoke Free
As you can see from the blue sky and white clouds, the wildfire smoke haze is gone. This shot was taken at Green Lake yesterday afternoon.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Tom
Great to be smoke free
August 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous clear sky and lovely white clouds.
August 24th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and refreshing looking. I'm glad the haze is gone.
August 24th, 2023
