Smoke Free by seattlite
Smoke Free

As you can see from the blue sky and white clouds, the wildfire smoke haze is gone. This shot was taken at Green Lake yesterday afternoon.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Tom
Great to be smoke free
August 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous clear sky and lovely white clouds.
August 24th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and refreshing looking. I'm glad the haze is gone.
August 24th, 2023  
