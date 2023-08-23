Sign up
Photo 3322
BeeLoved
Beeloved...A little word play...This sunflower and bee shot was taken several days ago. If it were not for one lady gardener using her parking strip to plant numerous sunflowers, I would not have had these sunflower photo ops.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
4
5
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3328
photos
185
followers
196
following
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and detail, brightens up my otherwise dull day.
August 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty - the insects and bees love it too ! fav
August 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 23rd, 2023
Taffy
ace
Wow -- the colors really pop, as do the bees buzzing about.
August 23rd, 2023
