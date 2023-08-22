Previous
Bella by seattlite
Bella

Lucky Bella lives on the beach and hangs out at Lowman Park. I was told that she's deaf but that she is an avid bird hunter. Hence, the collar that alerts birds. This shot was taken a few days ago while watchful Bella was lounging on her fence.
Corinne C ace
She’s a beautiful cat.
August 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty
August 22nd, 2023  
