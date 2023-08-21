Previous
Sunflower Glimpse by seattlite
Photo 3320

Sunflower Glimpse

A partially hidden sunflower with a glimpse of its petals backlit by the sunshine. This shot was taken last week.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and lighting.
August 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise