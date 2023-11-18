Previous
Fall Trees by seattlite
Fall Trees

Another colorful Green Lake fall tree shot taken earlier this week.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
November 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous colours.
November 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beauty, such wonderful colours.
November 18th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Wonderful capture. The tree looks so fabulous. Fav.
November 18th, 2023  
