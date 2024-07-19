Previous
Water Lily by seattlite
Water Lily

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
19th July 2024

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
July 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a perfect capture and mirrored reflections.
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
