Photo 3685
Cabbage White Butterfly
This is a female Cabbage White Butterfly. Two black spots on a wing is a female. One black spot on a wing is a male. I took this shot last week.
Here is the link I used to ID this butterfly:
https://www.pwconserve.org/.../butterflies/cabbagewhite.htm
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Simply Amanda
They are so sweet!
September 4th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Superb close up capture. Beautiful scene.
September 4th, 2024
