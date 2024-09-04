Previous
Cabbage White Butterfly by seattlite
Cabbage White Butterfly

This is a female Cabbage White Butterfly. Two black spots on a wing is a female. One black spot on a wing is a male. I took this shot last week.
Here is the link I used to ID this butterfly: https://www.pwconserve.org/.../butterflies/cabbagewhite.htm
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
Simply Amanda
They are so sweet!
September 4th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Superb close up capture. Beautiful scene.
September 4th, 2024  
