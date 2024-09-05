Previous
Flowers by seattlite
Photo 3686

Flowers

This shot was taken last month in the hood.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1009% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise