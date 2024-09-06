Sign up
Previous
Photo 3687
Great Blue Heron
This Great Blue Heron shot was taken a couple of days ago at Lincoln Park.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3693
photos
181
followers
191
following
1010% complete
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
3687
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty with its plumage blowing in the breeze.
September 6th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot Gloria!
September 6th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful close up
September 6th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
September 6th, 2024
