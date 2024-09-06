Previous
Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Great Blue Heron

This Great Blue Heron shot was taken a couple of days ago at Lincoln Park.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty with its plumage blowing in the breeze.
September 6th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Great shot Gloria!
September 6th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful close up
September 6th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
September 6th, 2024  
