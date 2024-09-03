Previous
Roma Tomatoes by seattlite
Roma Tomatoes

This vegetable garden had a variety of tomatoes. These Roma tomatoes were ripening in different stages and had neat colors. This shot was taken a couple of day ago.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of all the different stages and colours. They are my favourite tomatoes.
September 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed
September 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
September 3rd, 2024  
