Previous
Photo 3637
Green Lake
A photo taken at Green Lake last week.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3643
photos
185
followers
194
following
996% complete
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture.
July 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Nice shot
July 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful setting.
July 18th, 2024
