House Finch by seattlite
House Finch

This shot was taken last week. Have a great weekend.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with lovely light and dìagonal! Have a great weekend too Gloria 👌🏼
July 20th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Wonderful close up
July 20th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute catch with great focus.
July 20th, 2024  
