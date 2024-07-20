Sign up
Previous
Photo 3639
House Finch
This shot was taken last week. Have a great weekend.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3645
photos
185
followers
194
following
996% complete
View this month »
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with lovely light and dìagonal! Have a great weekend too Gloria 👌🏼
July 20th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Wonderful close up
July 20th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute catch with great focus.
July 20th, 2024
