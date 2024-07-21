Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3640
Garden
A neighbor's garden area with California poppies, garden container pots, and a little bumble bee flying from bloom to bloom collecting pollen. This shot was taken last week.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3646
photos
185
followers
194
following
997% complete
View this month »
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
beautiful colours and I like your DOF and photobomber!
July 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close