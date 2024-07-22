Previous
Rose by seattlite
Rose

This shot was taken earlier this month while I was walking up to West Seattle Nursery from my home.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Barb ace
Sublime!
July 22nd, 2024  
