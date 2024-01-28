Previous
Hidden Winter Sun by seattlite
Photo 3470

Hidden Winter Sun

The sun managed to create a reflection and sunrays while hidden behind stormy clouds on this particular winter's day. This shot was taken last week.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise