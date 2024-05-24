Previous
Dandelion by seattlite
Dandelion

A dandelion close up shot taken at Green Lake last week.

Many things are going on in my life that will interfere with me posting and commenting on a daily basis. However, I will do my best to comment on your wonderful photos. Have a great day.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Chris Cook ace
This is wonderful. Nicely done. I am currently in a similar situation as you re posting and commenting. Life gets in the way sometimes.
May 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful
May 24th, 2024  
