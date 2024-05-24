Sign up
Previous
Photo 3582
Dandelion
A dandelion close up shot taken at Green Lake last week.
Many things are going on in my life that will interfere with me posting and commenting on a daily basis. However, I will do my best to comment on your wonderful photos. Have a great day.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3588
photos
184
followers
192
following
981% complete
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
3581
3582
Chris Cook
ace
This is wonderful. Nicely done. I am currently in a similar situation as you re posting and commenting. Life gets in the way sometimes.
May 24th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful
May 24th, 2024
