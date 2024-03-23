Sign up
Previous
Photo 3523
Stellar Jay
This stellar jay flew from one high tree top to another high tree top. I was able to focus through the branches to get this shot which was taken earlier this week in the hood.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3529
photos
188
followers
194
following
965% complete
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
KV
ace
Nicely focused behind the branches… not an easy thing to do. Gorgeous!
March 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a sweet capture.
March 23rd, 2024
