Previous
Stellar Jay by seattlite
Photo 3523

Stellar Jay

This stellar jay flew from one high tree top to another high tree top. I was able to focus through the branches to get this shot which was taken earlier this week in the hood.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
965% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Nicely focused behind the branches… not an easy thing to do. Gorgeous!
March 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a sweet capture.
March 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise