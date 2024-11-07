Previous
Tugboat by seattlite
Tugboat

Tugboats are a favorite of mine to photograph. This tug does not disappoint. This shot was taken last week at Lincoln Park.
gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beautiful shot
November 7th, 2024  
Great looking boat and a lovely shot.
November 7th, 2024  
