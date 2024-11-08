Sign up
Photo 3748
Hanging On...
There are still enough showy, colorful fall leaves on the trees at Lincoln Park for photo ops. This shot was taken a few days ago.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
I love those tall skinny limbs and the remaining colours, beautiful shot.
November 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty autumn shot.
November 8th, 2024
