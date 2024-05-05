Previous
Lumina sfanta by selenaiacob
21 / 365

Lumina sfanta

I went with my friends to the church at midnight to take the holy light. Happy Easter!
Hristos a inviat!
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise