Daisy by serendypyty
128 / 365

Daisy

7 - 30 Days Wild

I've been watching this little daisy all on its lonesome struggling to grow through the patio slabs. Normally I would have pulled it out but I've waited for it to flower and it looks like a little resplendent green island with its own daisy tree.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Cazzi

ace
Lesley ace
Where there's a will, there's a way. Good on yer, Daisy.
June 7th, 2020  
Tim Erskine ace
Very nice shot of life finding a way. And good for you for letting it live.
June 7th, 2020  
Ingrid
Nice! Makes me think of Dr. Seuss' book Daisy-Head Mayzie :)
June 7th, 2020  
