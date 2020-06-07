Sign up
Previous
Next
128 / 365
Daisy
7 - 30 Days Wild
I've been watching this little daisy all on its lonesome struggling to grow through the patio slabs. Normally I would have pulled it out but I've waited for it to flower and it looks like a little resplendent green island with its own daisy tree.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
3
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
131
photos
25
followers
39
following
35% complete
View this month »
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
7th June 2020 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
daisy
,
30dayswild2020
Lesley
ace
Where there's a will, there's a way. Good on yer, Daisy.
June 7th, 2020
Tim Erskine
ace
Very nice shot of life finding a way. And good for you for letting it live.
June 7th, 2020
Ingrid
Nice! Makes me think of Dr. Seuss' book Daisy-Head Mayzie :)
June 7th, 2020
