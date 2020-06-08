Previous
Sticks and Cones by serendypyty
129 / 365

Sticks and Cones

8 - 30 Days Wild

I found lots of cones and snapped sticks on the ground this morning while out walking. Natures own composition.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
35% complete

Tired Panda ace
Ooo lovely! Looks like you're building a campfire!
June 8th, 2020  
