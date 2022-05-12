Previous
12. Anfractuous by serendypyty
12. Anfractuous

The anfractuous twists and turns of a chain link necklace. Wow - there's certainly some difficult ones in May's word list.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Susan Wakely ace
You have represented the word beautifully.
May 12th, 2022  
