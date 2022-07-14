Previous
Next
14. Behind The Scenes by serendypyty
Photo 894

14. Behind The Scenes

This was a difficult prompt and I've wracked my brains as to what to do. So I decided that "behind the scenes" is something that is not often seen or noticed but it's necessary to make something work. For the first time in about 30 years I lifted the flap of the cassette slot on my little hi-fi system and peered inside - I couldn't see a thing but with the flash I got a few cool photos. I don't own cassettes anymore and only a couple of cd's so this is definitely the inner workings of a real antique haha!
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Clever idea Cazzi!
July 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise