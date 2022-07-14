14. Behind The Scenes

This was a difficult prompt and I've wracked my brains as to what to do. So I decided that "behind the scenes" is something that is not often seen or noticed but it's necessary to make something work. For the first time in about 30 years I lifted the flap of the cassette slot on my little hi-fi system and peered inside - I couldn't see a thing but with the flash I got a few cool photos. I don't own cassettes anymore and only a couple of cd's so this is definitely the inner workings of a real antique haha!