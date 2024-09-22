A Surprise

Somehow a plastic tub of my daughter's cameras has gone missing out of our storage area. A digital camera that was mine (many years ago) was in this tub along with my daughter's vintage cameras.



Now that I am interested in photography, I wanted to use something beyond my cell phone. I treated myself with a "renewed" camera. It was like Christmas opening this box. I was expecting a lot of wear and tear but this camera is in great shape.



My daughter said she kept some of my old beginner books and will assist me.



Sooner or later, the tub of cameras will surface. In the mean time I will enjoy this camera.