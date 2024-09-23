Walking the dog in the park

Covering two themes today:

First --Six Word Story--

What a beautiful day to walk the dog. My daughter and I headed to Chamber Bay Creek park and golf course. This park has a two and a half mile trail along an urban creek. We had a lovely view of Puget Sound. Great views of the golfers on the course. Our dog enjoyed an off-leash area where he could find friends to play with. A place for a lunch. I was able to capture a photo with a couple sitting at a picnic table with their dog. Another dog was passing by.



This land has a long history, including use as a quarry, a military fort site and once home to a paper mill. The railroad runs adjacent to the property. The Chambers Bay Golf course was opened in 2007 and has hosted many tournaments including the US Open in 2015.



2nd Theme: Street Photograph, my trail interpretation. This is a candid capture of people out and about.



Today, I am trying out my EOS Rebel T100