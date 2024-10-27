Previous
Happy National Black Cat Day by sewfree
87 / 365

Happy National Black Cat Day

Text 2 image: (1) Steampunk, (2) Architecture (3) Addition of anything

It is Sunday, so this is a Steampunk church with a cute black cat.

Black cats are often a symbol of Halloween and bad luck.

Different cultures view Black Cats differently
In Japan, black cats are good luck and are connected with the god Maneki-neko.
Scottish culture associates black cats with prosperity and the goddess Brigid.
In Latvia, black cats on farms mean prosperity and a good harvest.

Celebrate this special day by enjoying the beauty of these sleek black creatures.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Marj

@sewfree
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise