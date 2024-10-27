Happy National Black Cat Day

Text 2 image: (1) Steampunk, (2) Architecture (3) Addition of anything



It is Sunday, so this is a Steampunk church with a cute black cat.



Black cats are often a symbol of Halloween and bad luck.



Different cultures view Black Cats differently

In Japan, black cats are good luck and are connected with the god Maneki-neko.

Scottish culture associates black cats with prosperity and the goddess Brigid.

In Latvia, black cats on farms mean prosperity and a good harvest.



Celebrate this special day by enjoying the beauty of these sleek black creatures.

