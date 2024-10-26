Previous
Nothing beats a refreshing Green Salad by sewfree
Nothing beats a refreshing Green Salad

The green salad presents a canvas for endless toppings and dressings for a pop of color. Could be lunch or dinner. A vibrant celebration in a bowl.

It is wonderful to return to taking daily pictures. I used a "green filter" on my camera phone to bring out the depth of green color.
