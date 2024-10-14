Sign up
83 / 365
Observe // Six words: Mesmerizing shadow art on the rug
Waiting for an appointment, I observed my shadow on the carpet. In addition, the sun was creating an interesting crisscross shadow pattern. A special moment of shadow art.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Marj
@sewfree
Tags
oct24words
,
sixws-152
