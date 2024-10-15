Sign up
Time to finish this project
Knitting a hat. It is time to shape the crown and then fold and join the back seam. I love this soft yarn. A lot of yarn is left so I will plan another project.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Marj
knitting
craft
Jessica Eby
ace
Lovely! My mum taught me to knit when I was really young, and I don't remember how nowadays... But those needles look just like the ones I learned with :)
October 16th, 2024
