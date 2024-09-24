Previous
Happy National Punctuation Day ! @ ?, . by sewfree
Happy National Punctuation Day ! @ ?, .

An annual celebration dedicated to the importance of proper punctuation in writing.

I have some odd word fabric in my art stash that reflects various punctuation. I took a picture. Not sure what I will create with this fabric..

Using my Galaxy A21 cell phone today and Snapseed editing
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

