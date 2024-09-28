Simple Hallway

Giving architecture-8 a try.

The theme is interiors.

Our simple interior hallway features polished wood floors that stretch the length of the space. The walls are painted a very neutral color. The natural light filters in from an overhead solar tube panel in the ceiling and creates shadows. A small table with red flowers, add a touch of color. The overall effect is very minimalist. We have been doing some renovation so I just used the green handle swiffer mop in the foreground and decided to take a photo.