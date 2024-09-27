Happy Crush a Can Day !

Take out your frustrations with crushing cans

while being environmentally friendly.

Line up those cans and go crazy.



Fun idea: Crushed soda cans can be used for craft projects.

The top of the can an be bent forward to create a face with the opening of the can reflecting a mouth. Add google eyes and a bead nose. Pom poms or fabrication can be used for body, arms and legs. Add a fun hat or funny ears. Bend the bottom of the can in a sitting or standing position. Try out a look for bear or bunny or other animals.



Maybe this will be an inspiration for a new photo.