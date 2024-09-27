Previous
Happy Crush a Can Day ! by sewfree
66 / 365

Happy Crush a Can Day !

Take out your frustrations with crushing cans
while being environmentally friendly.
Line up those cans and go crazy.

Fun idea: Crushed soda cans can be used for craft projects.
The top of the can an be bent forward to create a face with the opening of the can reflecting a mouth. Add google eyes and a bead nose. Pom poms or fabrication can be used for body, arms and legs. Add a fun hat or funny ears. Bend the bottom of the can in a sitting or standing position. Try out a look for bear or bunny or other animals.

Maybe this will be an inspiration for a new photo.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Marj

@sewfree
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise