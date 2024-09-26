Happy National Pancake Day!

I enjoyed my breakfast. Pancakes are flat cakes dating back to Ancient Greece or possibly even to Neolithic era when ferns and greens may have been used, baking on hot rocks. Since then, pancakes are made in many varieties across the globe.
I took the photo and decided to make glowing pancakes. @vincent24 Thanks for your informative photo links about abstract.
Now my breakfast is an abstract.
Used compost to put two photos together.
Programs used were Cannon Digital Photo, Paint.net and Microsoft photo.