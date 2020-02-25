Previous
Next
Meatballs Food Truck by sfeldphotos
Photo 1719

Meatballs Food Truck

A couple of meatballs I got from the food truck that came by our office for lunch today
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
You certainly do have quite the variety of food trucks coming to your workplace!
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise