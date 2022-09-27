Previous
Next
Turkey, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Green Beans and Sweet Tea by sfeldphotos
Photo 2560

Turkey, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Green Beans and Sweet Tea

This is what I had for lunch as part of our staff appreciation luncheon after our meeting today
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise