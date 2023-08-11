Previous
Chips with Guacamole and Cheese by sfeldphotos
Photo 2850

Chips with Guacamole and Cheese

Some snack someone in our office brought in
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
That looks good- boy your co-workers really enjoy food!
August 11th, 2023  
Sam A. Feldstein
@olivetreeann Out of curiosity did you ever see the 4th of July fireworks photo? I'm surprised no one commented on it yet
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise