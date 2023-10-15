Sign up
Previous
Photo 1741
Transamerica Pyramid and a Trolley Car
The building has an interesting shape. The trolley system in San Francisco is one of the largest in the world and it climbs the steepest hill. It’s fully electric and connects to overhead cables.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
6
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
architecture
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
October 15th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great pov
October 15th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
I've ridden the cable cars in San Francisco but not these new looking trolleys.
October 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
A lovely capture of the building and the trolley!
October 15th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Neat architecture and trolley!
October 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great street picture!The trolley is a fun item!
October 15th, 2023
