Transamerica Pyramid and a Trolley Car by shutterbug49
Photo 1741

Transamerica Pyramid and a Trolley Car

The building has an interesting shape. The trolley system in San Francisco is one of the largest in the world and it climbs the steepest hill. It’s fully electric and connects to overhead cables.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
October 15th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great pov
October 15th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
I've ridden the cable cars in San Francisco but not these new looking trolleys.
October 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
A lovely capture of the building and the trolley!
October 15th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Neat architecture and trolley!
October 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great street picture!The trolley is a fun item!
October 15th, 2023  
