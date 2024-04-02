Previous
47 Years Ago today by shutterbug49
Photo 1911

47 Years Ago today

This is an old photo and it was taken by a friend, but today is a special day for us, so I’m posting it.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
523% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise