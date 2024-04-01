Sign up
Photo 1910
Forgot their socks?
I’ve seen a lot of things left behind, but this might be a first for socks.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Yao RL
ace
haha, someone walk away with bare foot.
April 2nd, 2024
