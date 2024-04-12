Sign up
Photo 1921
Telstar Flag Iris
The flag iris are about done in our yard, but the bearded iris seem to be getting buds now.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
April 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
April 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
So pretty!
April 12th, 2024
