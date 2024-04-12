Previous
Telstar Flag Iris by shutterbug49
Telstar Flag Iris

The flag iris are about done in our yard, but the bearded iris seem to be getting buds now.
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
April 12th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
April 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 12th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
So pretty!
April 12th, 2024  
