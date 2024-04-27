Sign up
Previous
Photo 1936
Patio Coffee Table Display
Yesterday, after touring the Horton Iris Gardens we had lunch at one of our favorite lunch stops. It is a restaurant in a Nursery. We admired this display they had out in the nursery.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th April 2024 12:53pm
Carole Sandford
ace
Very impressive display!
April 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's so different and impressive
April 27th, 2024
