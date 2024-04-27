Previous
Patio Coffee Table Display by shutterbug49
Patio Coffee Table Display

Yesterday, after touring the Horton Iris Gardens we had lunch at one of our favorite lunch stops. It is a restaurant in a Nursery. We admired this display they had out in the nursery.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Carole Sandford ace
Very impressive display!
April 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's so different and impressive
April 27th, 2024  
