Volunteer Lobelia by shutterbug49
Photo 1945

Volunteer Lobelia

Walking around the neighborhood, I spotted this volunteer growing between the sidewalk and the grass strip.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
Lovely find and shot, beautiful flowers and shadows.
May 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - a great find and its shadow !
May 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So dainty with lovely shadows.
May 6th, 2024  
