Photo 1946
Hail
Not much of a photo. Even the society garlic hasn’t bloomed yet. Saturday we had huge thunder, lightening, pouring rain and hail. I’ll attach another shot showing it coming down.
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2024-05-07
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th May 2024 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Olwynne
We had some great sun on Saturday and yet all around us seemed to have weather like this. Crazy. Great shot of the hail stones
May 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wow
May 7th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Looks cold but nice h and h
May 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
--- But a great 1/2&1/2
May 7th, 2024
