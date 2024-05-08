Sign up
Previous
Photo 1947
Walled Garden
This garden was almost at eye level beyond a wall. I thought it made a nice half and half.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
5
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Krista Marson
ace
nice pop of color
May 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
It makes a petfect half and half, such lovely flowers and textures.
May 8th, 2024
Lin
ace
Nicely captured
May 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful h&h of colour & textures - Such lovely bright little daisies !
May 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
