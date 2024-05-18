Previous
Shadow and Light by shutterbug49
Photo 1957

Shadow and Light

This is fermenting wine at Benziger winery. Each stainless steel tank is covered with a thick layer of insulation and a heating and cooling blanket that keeps the temp constant.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise