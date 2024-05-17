Previous
Verbena at the river rock border by shutterbug49
Photo 1956

Verbena at the river rock border

Just a quick shot near the sidewalk today. Hubby has to have a colonoscopy….just routine.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A sweet h/h - love the colour tones of flower and rocks together ! Hope all went well for your hubby !
May 17th, 2024  
