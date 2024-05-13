Previous
Our first orchid bloom by shutterbug49
Our first orchid bloom

This is the first ever time we were able to get an orchid to rebloom. So it’s probably a stretch to call it a half and half (buds vs blossom), but I’m going to.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Olwynne
Stunning, especially on black
May 13th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
It is so beautiful!
May 13th, 2024  
Catherine P
So beautiful. Perfect focus and lighting
May 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
May 13th, 2024  
