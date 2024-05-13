Sign up
Previous
Photo 1952
Our first orchid bloom
This is the first ever time we were able to get an orchid to rebloom. So it’s probably a stretch to call it a half and half (buds vs blossom), but I’m going to.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
4
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2322
photos
164
followers
68
following
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
334
1951
1952
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Olwynne
Stunning, especially on black
May 13th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
It is so beautiful!
May 13th, 2024
Catherine P
So beautiful. Perfect focus and lighting
May 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
May 13th, 2024
