Previous
Photo 1948
Rooibos and Green
Two cups of tea in the morning. On the left rooibos and on the right green tea with ginger.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice fresh looking combo
May 9th, 2024
