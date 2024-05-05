Previous
Sign over hallway by shutterbug49
Sign over hallway

Well, it looks like a half and half to me. Happy Cinco de Mayo (5th of May). Our community will be having a taco party with a salsa band tonight.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Zilli ace
Yes, definitely half and half!
May 5th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Maybe the toilet sign? Cheers for your party!
May 5th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Works for me!
May 5th, 2024  
